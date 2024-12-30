SI

Former Florida State Players Sue Coach for Missing NIL Money, Seek $1.5 Million

Six former Florida State basketball players filed a lawsuit against their former coach for missing NIL payments.

Blake Silverman

Florida State Seminoles head coach Hamilton coaches against the LSU Tigers.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Hamilton coaches against the LSU Tigers. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Six former Florida State basketball players have sued Seminoles' head coach Leonard Hamilton for missing NIL payments that total $250,000 per player. The lawsuit states that Hamilton promised each player the funds from his "business partners."

The news of the filing was first reported by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, who mentioned that the former FSU players admitted in the documents that they boycotted practices last season over the missed NIL payments.

Darin Green Jr., Josh Nickelberry, Primo Spears, Cam’Ron Fletcher, De’Ante Green and Jalen Warley are the players who allege Hamilton promised the $250,000 in NIL money, which was never received. The former players included text message evidence of their conversations with Hamilton and Will Cowen, an executive of one of Florida State's NIL collectives which traditionally raises NIL money and oversees payments.

The complaint says that after the players walked out of a practice to make a statement over the missed payments, which total $1.5 million, Hamilton promised the players would receive the money the following week. The players planned to boycott an upcoming game as well, but Hamilton's new promise led to their participation.

Florida State is off to a 9-4 start this season, starting ACC play 0-2 under Hamilton. None of the players pursuing legal action against Hamilton remain with the Seminoles.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Basketball