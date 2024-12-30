Former Florida State Players Sue Coach for Missing NIL Money, Seek $1.5 Million
Six former Florida State basketball players have sued Seminoles' head coach Leonard Hamilton for missing NIL payments that total $250,000 per player. The lawsuit states that Hamilton promised each player the funds from his "business partners."
The news of the filing was first reported by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, who mentioned that the former FSU players admitted in the documents that they boycotted practices last season over the missed NIL payments.
Darin Green Jr., Josh Nickelberry, Primo Spears, Cam’Ron Fletcher, De’Ante Green and Jalen Warley are the players who allege Hamilton promised the $250,000 in NIL money, which was never received. The former players included text message evidence of their conversations with Hamilton and Will Cowen, an executive of one of Florida State's NIL collectives which traditionally raises NIL money and oversees payments.
The complaint says that after the players walked out of a practice to make a statement over the missed payments, which total $1.5 million, Hamilton promised the players would receive the money the following week. The players planned to boycott an upcoming game as well, but Hamilton's new promise led to their participation.
Florida State is off to a 9-4 start this season, starting ACC play 0-2 under Hamilton. None of the players pursuing legal action against Hamilton remain with the Seminoles.