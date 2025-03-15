SI

Furious North Carolina Comeback vs. Duke Thwarted by Lane Violation in Final Seconds

An unusual end to an unusual game.

Kyle Koster

Jae'lyn Withers's lane violation halted North Carolina's comeback.
Jae'lyn Withers's lane violation halted North Carolina's comeback. / ESPN
In this story:

North Carolina's epic comeback attempt against rival Duke in the ACC tournament semifinals fell just short as the Blue Devils prevailed, 74-71, thanks in part to a lane violation by Tar Heels forward Jae'Lyn Withers with 4.1 seconds left in regulation.

The unfortunate misstep put an end to a furious rally by North Carolina as they bounced back from a 24-point second-half deficit. The Tar Heels had Duke's lead down to one when Ven-Allen Lubin drew a shooting foul in the final seconds. Lubin missed the first attempt and never had the opportunity to even up the score due to Withers's infraction as he made the second.

There can't be many more heartbreaking ways to lose. It's made worse because it's North Carolina-Duke in an elimination game for the conference tournament crown and the Tar Heels are fighting to earn their way into the NCAA tournament.

ESPN's cameras showed Withers after the violation, forced to watch the remaining action from the bench and looking understandably distraught.

Duke advances to the title game tomorrow against the winner of Louisville-Clemson. North Carolina will have a nervous few days until the field of 68 is announced.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/College Basketball