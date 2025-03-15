Furious North Carolina Comeback vs. Duke Thwarted by Lane Violation in Final Seconds
North Carolina's epic comeback attempt against rival Duke in the ACC tournament semifinals fell just short as the Blue Devils prevailed, 74-71, thanks in part to a lane violation by Tar Heels forward Jae'Lyn Withers with 4.1 seconds left in regulation.
The unfortunate misstep put an end to a furious rally by North Carolina as they bounced back from a 24-point second-half deficit. The Tar Heels had Duke's lead down to one when Ven-Allen Lubin drew a shooting foul in the final seconds. Lubin missed the first attempt and never had the opportunity to even up the score due to Withers's infraction as he made the second.
There can't be many more heartbreaking ways to lose. It's made worse because it's North Carolina-Duke in an elimination game for the conference tournament crown and the Tar Heels are fighting to earn their way into the NCAA tournament.
ESPN's cameras showed Withers after the violation, forced to watch the remaining action from the bench and looking understandably distraught.
Duke advances to the title game tomorrow against the winner of Louisville-Clemson. North Carolina will have a nervous few days until the field of 68 is announced.