Georgetown's Ed Cooley Apologizes After Shading Illinois With Odd Postgame Vulgarity

The Hoyas and Fighting Illini aren't rivals, but they're closer today than they were yesterday.

Patrick Andres

Ed Cooley during Georgetown's 74–56 loss to Providence in the Big East tournament on March 13, 2024.
Ed Cooley during Georgetown's 74–56 loss to Providence in the Big East tournament on March 13, 2024. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Given that Georgetown was scheduled to play Saint Francis on Saturday, its fans probably did not expect the Hoyas to establish a beef with Illinois.

However, that is precisely what took place after coach Ed Cooley's team dispatched the Red Flash 82–65 in Washington, D.C. In his postgame presser, Cooley discussed the performance of guard Jayden Epps.

“It’s almost like he’s a new player. It’s something I saw in his freshman year when he played for... that other bulls--t school," Cooley said.

The school in question was not any traditional Georgetown rival but the Fighting Illini, for which Epps started 11 games in 2023. Cooley apologized on social media for his thoroughly strange remark.

The Hoyas and Illinois have not met since Nov. 2018—an 88–80 Georgetown win in Champaign, Ill. Cooley has not coached against the Fighting Illini since Nov. 2015—a 60–59 home win for his Providence team.

Given that Illinois projects as a much stronger team than the Hoyas in 2024-25, this was a choice even if the two teams aren't scheduled to play.

