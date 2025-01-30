SI

Gilbert Arenas's Five-Star Son Announces Commitment to Big Ten Program

Ryan Phillips

Five-star guard Alijah Arenas made a commitment to USC on Thursday.
Gilbert Arenas's son has made his college choice.

Alijah Arenas is a five-star shooting guard for Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, Calif. and has made his highly-anticipated commitment. On Thursday, the five-star and consensus top-10 player in the nation announced his commitment to USC.

Arenas is ranked as the No. 10 recruit in the nation and the No. 1 shooting guard by 247Sports. The 6' 6" guard is a member of the 2025 class and chose the Trojans over Louisville, Kentucky, Arizona and Kansas. He was originally a member of the 2026 class but reclassified in November. He has been named a McDonald's All-American.

Gilbert Arenas played 11 seasons in the NBA, from 2001 to 2012. The combo guard was a three-time All-Star and was named All-NBA three times. He spent his two collegiate seasons at Arizona.

The younger Arenas now joins USC's 2025 commitment class that already includes four-star guards Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington. The Trojans are currently 12–8 in head coach Eric Musselman's first season.

