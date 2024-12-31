Gonzaga Basketball Team Plane Avoids Runway Collision at LAX
A private plane carrying the Gonzaga men's basketball team nearly crossed a runway as another flight was taking off at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, which has prompted an investigation into the matter by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane ultimately stopped before crossing the runway as ordered by air traffic controllers, and nobody was hurt in the incident.
"Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time," the FAA said. "When the Embraer E135 jet proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop. The Jet never crossed the runway edge line."
The Bulldogs basketball team was arriving in Los Angeles for the program's game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, a game that Gonzaga lost 65-62 at the Intuit Dome.