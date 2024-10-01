Gonzaga to Accept Invitation to Join Pac-12 on Tuesday
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are formalizing an agreement to leave the West Coast Conference and join the Pac-12, sources confirm to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. The news was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel and Ken Bonagura.
The league formally announced the move shortly after 11 am ET on Tuesday.
The Pac-12 has been working diligently to continue to add to the conference following September's conference resurrection. Existing members Washington State and Oregon State now have a remade league that will include current Mountain West schools in Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State by 2026. The Pac-12 also pushed to add Air Force, San Jose State and UNLV from the Mountain West, but all three schools reaffirmed their commitment to their current league. The Mountain West is also expected to add UTEP, who is finalizing its exit from Conference USA.
Gonzaga does not compete in football at any level, but will bring its prominent basketball program and Olympic sports to the Pac-12. The addition of Gonzaga's basketball program is a boon for the Pac-12, a league that looked destined to die when most of the league bolted for the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 beginning this football season.