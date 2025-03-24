Hailey Van Lith Helps TCU Achieve Program First After Defeating Former Team
TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith had an opportunity for revenge in the NCAA tournament when she took on her former team, Louisville. She spent her first three collegiate seasons with the Cardinals before transferring to LSU last season and then transferring again to TCU this year in her final year of eligibility.
The bracket fell into place, giving fans a matchup pitting the No. 2 seeded Horned Frogs against the No. 7 seeded Cardinals in the round of 32. TCU prevailed 85-70 and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Van Lith had a 16-point, 10-assist double-double along with five rebounds to help TCU toward the win against her former team. The Horned Frogs survived a career-high 41-point game from Louisville's Jayda Curry. Agnes Emma-Nnopu led TCU with 23 points, while Sedona Prince added 19 points and Donovyn Hunter had 18 points in a balanced scoring attack.
TCU last won an NCAA tournament game in 2006 before their first-ever run to the Sweet 16 this year. They move on to play No. 3 seed Notre Dame, who beat Michigan in the round of 32.