Houston Secures Coveted Commitment From Five-Star Center Chris Cenac Jr.
The Houston Cougars landed a monumental commitment on Tuesday after five-star center Chris Cenac Jr. announced his intention to play at the university.
Cenac Jr. is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Houston in recent history and further bolsters an already quality recruiting class for the Cougars in 2025.
Houston's 2025 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 2 in the country by both 247 Sports and ESPN, having received the hard commitment from Cenac and signed letters of intent from guards Isaiah Harwell, Kingston Flemings and Bryce Jackson. Both Harwell and Flemings are also considered five-star prospects, so the addition of Cenac marks the third five-star recruit in Houston's class of 2025.
Only Duke has a higher-rated recruiting class.
Cenac, who hails from New Orleans, La., is ranked as the No. 6 recruit in 247 Sports's composite rankings. The center stands in at 6'10" and boasts a lengthy 7'4" wingspan. He chose to join coach Kelvin Sampson's Cougars over other interested programs such as LSU, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee.