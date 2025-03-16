How to Watch Selection Sunday 2025, With or Without Cable
2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is upon us.
As conference championships come to a close and at-large teams attempt to make their case, the official bracket for the 86th annual tournament famously dubbed "March Madness" will be unveiled on Sunday, March 16th.
For every "March Madness" there is, of course, a "Selection Sunday." What will the selection process look like this year? Where can you watch it? Here's everything you need to know ahead of this season's tournament:
What Happens on Selection Sunday?
Every year, 68 teams compete in a single-elimination tournament for a chance to be dubbed the NCAA's Division I men's basketball champions. The field is made up of 31 teams given automatic bids, awarded to conference champions, and 37 "at-large" bids awarded by a twelve-person selection committee.
The 68 teams are then divided into four regions and seeded No. 1 through No. 16, indicating not only who they will play in the first round, but also what their path to a title will ultimately look like.
But 16 times 4 is 64, how is the field made up of 68 teams? Great question. In 2011, the NCAA decided to expand the tournament to 68 teams. To do so, they adopted four play-in games, a.k.a. the "First Four." Two of the games are played between the four lowest-ranked teams in the field—generally the four lowest-ranked conference champions—and the other two games are between the four lowest-seeded "at-large" teams in the field—generally teams that come in around a No. 10 seed to a No. 12 seed.
Selection Sunday is considered a must-watch event not only for college basketball fans, but also for the players on teams deemed to be on the bubble of the tournament. Schools will often record their squads watching the broadcast, resulting in some awesome footage of them realizing they've made it to the Big Dance.
How to Watch Selection Sunday on TV: Schedule and Broadcast Details
The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will air from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16. The program will be broadcast on CBS and can be accessed through traditional cable providers.
Not only will the show include the bracket reveal, but it will also offer expert analysis from in-studio guests as well as a look in to team watch parties as they get the news of their tournament fate.
How to Watch Selection Sunday Without a Cable Subscription
You can also watch Selection Sunday if you don't have a cable subscription. Here's a look at some of your streaming options to watch the event:
Streaming Service
Cost
Does it have channel?
Does it have a free trial?
Paramount+
$7.99/mo
Yes
Yes
YouTube TV
$82.99/mo
Yes
Yes
Sling TV
$45.99/mo
Yes
Yes
Hulu + Live TV
$81.99/mo
Yes
Yes
What Happens After Selection Sunday?
Once Selection Sunday concludes, teams get ready for the first round matchups while fans start researching, filling out their brackets, and entering pools.
The fun officially begins on Tuesday, March 18.