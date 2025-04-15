SI

Howard Forward to Enter Transfer Portal in Football As Well As Basketball

A lucky school could get two athletes for the price of one.

Patrick Andres

Dom Campbell reacts during the 2024 First Four against Wagner.
Dom Campbell reacts during the 2024 First Four against Wagner. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Taken just as a basketball player, forward Dom Campbell is an intriguing transfer-portal prospect. After starting his career at Notre Dame, Campbell battled through injuries to become a 7.4 point-per-game contributor for Howard in 2024 and 2025.

However, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Campbell is entering the portal in football as well—with an eye toward playing as a tight end or offensive lineman.

The Scarborough, Maine native did not play football for the Bison, and reports of how much eligibilty he would have left are mixed (Hummer gives a figure of two years, while Campbell has indicated he has three in recent Instagram posts).

College basketball players moonlighting in football (or vice versa) is a time-honored tradition. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, for instance, practiced a little football while at Michigan State.

Howard is coming off a 12-20 season, its worst by winning percentage since an abbreviated 1-4 campaign in 2021.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

