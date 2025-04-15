Howard Forward to Enter Transfer Portal in Football As Well As Basketball
Taken just as a basketball player, forward Dom Campbell is an intriguing transfer-portal prospect. After starting his career at Notre Dame, Campbell battled through injuries to become a 7.4 point-per-game contributor for Howard in 2024 and 2025.
However, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Campbell is entering the portal in football as well—with an eye toward playing as a tight end or offensive lineman.
The Scarborough, Maine native did not play football for the Bison, and reports of how much eligibilty he would have left are mixed (Hummer gives a figure of two years, while Campbell has indicated he has three in recent Instagram posts).
College basketball players moonlighting in football (or vice versa) is a time-honored tradition. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, for instance, practiced a little football while at Michigan State.
Howard is coming off a 12-20 season, its worst by winning percentage since an abbreviated 1-4 campaign in 2021.