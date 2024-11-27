Hunter Dickinson Ejected for Dirty Move on Duke's Maliq Brown
A heated early season showdown between Duke and Kansas just got escalated to another level.
In the second half of a tight game at the Terry's Chocolate Las Vegas Showdown, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was ejected after he appeared to kick Duke's Maliq Brown in the face. The fifth-year veteran was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected.
The play came after Dickinson was undercut by Brown as he grabbed an offensive rebound. As the two players were down on the court, Dickinson extended his foot into Brown's face.
Video of the incident is below.
And here's another look.
Dickinson left the game with Kanas leading 57-56. He had 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals at the time. The No. 1 Jayhawks could have really used him down the stretch against the No. 11 Blue Devils.
It was a rough look for Dickinson. Kansas has national championship aspirations and their big man is key to those plans. He entered Tuesday night's game averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.