Indiana Fans Chant 'Fire Woodson' During Blowout Loss to Illinois
Indiana fans are fed up with Mike Woodson.
On Tuesday night during a blowout loss to Illinois, fans in attendance at Assembly Hall called for head coach Mike Woodson to be relieved of his duties. Chants of "Fire Woodson" rained down on the court, as did boos.
At one point in the first half, Indiana trailed on its home floor by 30 points, 52–22. This result followed a 25-point loss to Iowa on Saturday.
Woodson was an All-American when he played at Indiana, but has failed to take the Hoosiers to the next level in three-plus years in charge. He entered Tuesday night 76-44 (.633) as the head coach at IU but is 35-31 in Big Ten play and authored a disappointing campaign last season in which Indiana went 19-14 and missed the NCAA tournament.
The Hoosiers have repeatedly been blown out in losses during Woodson's tenure and their last two games have only added to what has become a dubious record.
Indiana currently has only one quad one win this season and entered Tuesday ranked 60th in the NET rankings.