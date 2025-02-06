Indiana Coach Mike Woodson Reportedly Unlikely to Return in 2025-26
It appears that change is in the air for Indiana basketball.
On Thursday, several reports indicated that Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson will step away at the end of the season.
Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Woodson is expected to finish out the year with Indiana, with details still to be worked out.
The news comes at a low point for the Hoosiers, who have lost six of their past seven games to drop to 14–9 on the season. Their 5–7 record in conference play puts them at 10th in the Big Ten.
Woodson’s tenure with his alma mater can be viewed as good, not great. As of Thursday, he has an all-time record of 36–36 in Big Ten play. While he’s taken the Hoosiers to March Madness in two of the past three seasons, their record is a disappointing 1–2 in those postseason runs.
The tough stretch of games has been especially disappointing given the high expectations with which the Hoosiers entered the season. While there’s still plenty of time for Woodson to turn things around, it looks as though his time with the program is coming to an end barring a drastic change of events in the next few weeks.