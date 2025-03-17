Iona Parts Ways With Coach Tobin Anderson After MAAC Championship Loss
Iona men's basketball has parted ways with coach Tobin Anderson after two seasons, Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney reported on Monday.
The Gaels just lost the MAAC championship game to Mount Saint Mary's on Saturday, bringing their 2024-25 season to an end. It was big for Iona to even be in the conference title game after Anderson took over the team from Rick Pitino in 2023 and essentially started from scratch.
Iona confirmed the news with a statement from athletic director Matthew Glovaski.
Anderson was offered the Iona job following one season at Fairleigh Dickinson, who upset No. 1 Purdue as a 16th seed in the 2023 NCAA tournament. Fairleigh Dickinson had won four games the season prior to Anderson going there, and he led them to a 21-win season.
Before taking the Fairleigh Dickinson job, Anderson coached Division II St. Thomas Aquinas for nine seasons and was regarded one of the best college basketball coaches in the division. He finished his tenure with a 209-62 overall record there.
With Anderson gone, Iona has reportedly been working to secure New Orleans Pelicans assistant Dan Geriot to fill his spot, Sweeney added.