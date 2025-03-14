Iowa Coach Fran McCaffrey Ejected After Back-to-Back Technicals at Big Ten Tourney
Fran McCaffrey's coaching tenure at Iowa may have possibly come to an end on Thursday in the most dramatic fashion—by him being ejected from the Hawkeyes' Big Ten tournament game vs. Illinois.
McCaffrey said just last week that he has no intentions of moving on, but coaches can never say never in college basketball. And Thursday's outcome could have an impact on Iowa's decision with McCaffrey moving forward.
He was ejected from the second round game after shouting at the officials while on the sidelines twice. He was handed a technical foul, and then immediately given another one for continuing to chip at the officials. There was still 13:33 left in the game when McCaffrey left.
It's unknown what sparked McCaffrey's frustration with the officials.
The Hawkeyes ended up losing 106–94 to be eliminated from the Big Ten tournament and almost certainly the NCAA tournament. Iowa wasn't expected to make the tournament without winning the conference tournament.
We'll see what happens with McCaffrey this offseason. He's coached the Hawkeyes for 15 seasons.