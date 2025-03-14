SI

Iowa Coach Fran McCaffrey Ejected After Back-to-Back Technicals at Big Ten Tourney

Thursday's game may have been McCaffrey's final game as the Iowa head coach, as he's rumored to be on the hot seat.

Madison Williams

Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey shouts at the officials during a Big Ten tournament game vs. Illinois.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey shouts at the officials during a Big Ten tournament game vs. Illinois. / Big Ten/Screengrab
In this story:

Fran McCaffrey's coaching tenure at Iowa may have possibly come to an end on Thursday in the most dramatic fashion—by him being ejected from the Hawkeyes' Big Ten tournament game vs. Illinois.

McCaffrey said just last week that he has no intentions of moving on, but coaches can never say never in college basketball. And Thursday's outcome could have an impact on Iowa's decision with McCaffrey moving forward.

He was ejected from the second round game after shouting at the officials while on the sidelines twice. He was handed a technical foul, and then immediately given another one for continuing to chip at the officials. There was still 13:33 left in the game when McCaffrey left.

It's unknown what sparked McCaffrey's frustration with the officials.

The Hawkeyes ended up losing 106–94 to be eliminated from the Big Ten tournament and almost certainly the NCAA tournament. Iowa wasn't expected to make the tournament without winning the conference tournament.

We'll see what happens with McCaffrey this offseason. He's coached the Hawkeyes for 15 seasons.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Basketball