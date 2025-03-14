Iowa to Dismiss Coach Fran McCaffery After 15 Seasons
After 15 entertaining years, coach Fran McCaffery's tenure at Iowa appears to have come to a close.
The Hawkeyes are dismissing McCaffery, according to a Friday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. McCaffery, 65, is the winningest coach in Iowa's history—but his winning percentage had declined for four consecutive seasons.
A fixture of Big Ten basketball for nearly a generation, McCaffery was renowned with the Hawkeyes for his uptempo style and combustible on-court personality (if Thamel's report is confirmed, McCaffery was thrown out of his final game Thursday).
Iowa lured McCaffery away from Siena before the 2011 season; the Hawkeyes wound up making seven NCAA tournaments under his leadership. His best year in Iowa City came in 2021, when Iowa went 22-9 and spent all but two weeks of the season in the AP top 10.
Before his hiring by the Hawkeyes, McCaffery coached Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and the Saints, which he took to a combined five NCAA tournaments.
His Iowa team went 17-16 in 2025, its lowest winning percentage since 2018.