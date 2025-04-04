Iowa Sharpshooter Josh Dix Will Transfer to Big East School
Iowa may have gained one of the transfer portal's best players—but it has lost one as well.
Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix will transfer to Creighton, his agent told Jonathan Givony of ESPN Friday morning. As noted by Givony, Dix averaged 14.3 points per game in 2025. He further served as one of the lone bright spots on the worst Iowa team by winning percentage since 2018.
Dix is a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, which is substantially closer to Omaha than Iowa City.
In the wake of their poor showing this season, the Hawkeyes dismissed coach Fran McCaffery and replaced him with Drake coach Ben McCollum. McCollum quickly lured guard Bennett Stirtz, the reigning Missouri Valley Player of the Year to join him.
The Bluejays enjoyed another strong season in 2025, peaking at No. 14 in the AP poll and knocking off Louisville in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament.