SI

College Basketball Team’s Bus Catches on Fire in Frightening Scene After Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Everyone on IU Indianapolis's team bus survived without injuries.
Everyone on IU Indianapolis's team bus survived without injuries. / Photos courtesy of IU Indy Athletics.

Everyone on the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team survived without injuries after their bus caught fire along Interstate 275 on Sunday as the team made its way home from a loss to Northern Kentucky.

“On the return drive from today’s game against Northern Kentucky, the bus carrying the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team experienced a mechanical issue that caused a fire around Kent, Indiana,” IU Indy Athletics department said in a statement. “All members of the team and staff evacuated the bus without injury. Another bus is en route to pick up the team and deliver them back to Indianapolis.”

These photos of the bus show just how serious the fire was and also just how lucky everyone was to walk away unscathed:

The team was able to arrive home safely on Sunday night.

More From Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Basketball