College Basketball Team’s Bus Catches on Fire in Frightening Scene After Loss
Everyone on the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team survived without injuries after their bus caught fire along Interstate 275 on Sunday as the team made its way home from a loss to Northern Kentucky.
“On the return drive from today’s game against Northern Kentucky, the bus carrying the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team experienced a mechanical issue that caused a fire around Kent, Indiana,” IU Indy Athletics department said in a statement. “All members of the team and staff evacuated the bus without injury. Another bus is en route to pick up the team and deliver them back to Indianapolis.”
These photos of the bus show just how serious the fire was and also just how lucky everyone was to walk away unscathed:
The team was able to arrive home safely on Sunday night.