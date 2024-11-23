Jackson State Player Throws Shoe in Attempt to Stop Kentucky's Brandon Garrison
Well, this is a first.
The fairly low profile Friday night Kentucky-Jackson State basketball game gave us an unexpected laugh-out-loud moment.
Basketball players lose their shoes often, but have you ever seen a shoeless player use said shoe as a weapon in a shot-blocking attempt?
Well, now you have.
Jackson State's Dylan Canoville lost his shoe as he made a layup which Kentucky's Brandon Garrison tried to disrupt. Canoville picked up his shoe and trailed Garrison as he drove to the hoop, looking for a quick bucket on the other end.
Garrison had a clear path to the basket; there was nothing Canoville could do to keep up. As Garrison launched for an easy dunk, Canoville chucked his sneaker at Garrison's backside.
The unexpected shoe launch didn't interrupt the basket, but Garrison clearly didn't know what hit him. That's a new defensive tactic.
The Jackson State Tigers (0-5) are throwing whatever they can, literally, at the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) Friday night at Rupp Arena.