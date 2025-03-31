Jalen Suggs Sends Supportive Message to Hailey Van Lith Ahead of TCU Elite Eight Game
Jalen Suggs, the Orlando Magic guard who is currently out indefinitely while recovering from knee surgery, is in Birmingham on Monday night to support his rumored girlfriend Hailey Van Lith and the TCU Horned Frogs while they face the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight for a chance to book a trip to the Final Four.
Suggs went viral during TCU's Sweet 16 win over Notre Dame on Saturday after he celebrated Van Lith's big three-pointer with her dad. Now, the Magic star returned to the stands to support the fifth-year college player in another big matchup.
"You know how I'm repping, you know who I'm supporting," Suggs said while showing off his No. 10 Van Lith TCU jersey, via ESPN. "Best time to be a basketball fan, I'm locked in with TCU tonight."
While the two basketball stars have never confirmed their relationship, they've been linked since 2021 when Suggs posted a picture of them together ahead of him being drafted No. 5 overall by the Magic. They've appeared together here and there since then, but Suggs attending Van Lith's basketball games have made fans think they're definitely dating.
In the NCAA tournament, Van Lith is averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists through the Horned Frogs' first three games. If TCU wins on Monday night, they would book their first Final Four appearance in program history.