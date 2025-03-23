SI

Jayden Daniels and JuJu Watkins Hung Out in the Stands After USC's Tournament Win

The Trojans defeated the Greensboro Spartans 71–25 on Saturday.

Brigid Kennedy

JuJu Watkins and Jayden Daniels at the March Madness tournament on March 22, 2025.
JuJu Watkins and Jayden Daniels at the March Madness tournament on March 22, 2025. / CBS Sports / X / Screenshot
Two legends linking up? Say less.

After the South Carolina Trojans defeated the UNC Greensboro Spartans in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament on Saturday, USC guard JuJu Watkins met up with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was hanging in the stands.

Take a peek at that below:

It's always fun when two stars at the top of their games support one another, especially when those two stars are as bright as Watkins and Daniels.

As for the tournament, well, the quarterback might have been hoping for a more competitive contest ... but if he was cheering for USC, he should be happy. The Trojans made easy work of the Spartans in a 71–25 blowout win, with Watkins herself putting up 22 points and eight rebounds. She even sunk a three after rolling her ankle—tough stuff.

With the easy dub, the Trojans move on to the second round, when they will face Mississippi State on March 24.

