Jayson Tatum Had Perfect Reaction to Coach K’s Impressive Workout Photo

One former Duke basketball star supports another.

Liam McKeone

Mike Krzyzewski may be several years retired, but he never strays far from Duke basketball.

On Tuesday, pictures of Coach K working out alongside former Duke guard and current Phoenix Suns shooter Grayson Allen went viral. Mostly because fans were impressed that the 77-year-old Krzyzewski is still hitting the weights. The tweet sent out on X (formerly Twitter) by the official Duke Men's Basketball account caught the attention of one Jayson Tatum, a Duke attendee who has enjoyed a tremendous stretch of career milestones recently.

Here's the original set of pictures:

And Tatum's response: "Naw Coach still hitting the bench press he's an animal lol"

Tatum played at Duke during the 2016-17 season. He appeared in 29 games and averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. His Blue Devils squad bowed out in the second round of that year's NCAA tournament, and Tatum declared for the NBA draft shortly thereafter.

Now, Tatum is an NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist who has firmly secured his spot as one of the best players in the league. The Duke blood still runs deep.

