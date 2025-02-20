John Calipari Preaches Power of Basketball Family in Exclusive 'Razor's Edge' Clip
VICE TV's Calipari: Razor's Edge will air its third episode of the season on Monday night, trumpeting unparalleled access to John Calipari as he navigates his way through his first season leading the Arkansas Razorbacks. It's an interesting look at what happens behind closed doors as a team tries to find its way into the NCAA Tournament with a chance to make some noise.
After a rough start to the SEC campaign, the Razorbacks have rebounded to win three of their last five, including a memorable trip back to Lexington for Calipari. In an exclusive clip, the veteran coach can be seen motivating his team to take on LSU after a disappointing loss to Alabama.
"I come back to the power of family," Calipari said to his team at their facility. "You can be this and this but when you're family it's totally different. You're not going to let your family down. And if you need me I'll give you the shirt off my back."
"We're ready to play," Calipari continued. "And then you stick together. The power of family. What do I have to do for this team? What does this team need me to do? Whatever it is, that's our family, I'm doing it."
Arkansas would respond by posting a 70-58 victory over the Tigers.
It's an interesting window into the many ways a coach can find motivation for his players as the show reveals varying level of intensity and calm.
The six-episode series continues Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on VICE TV.