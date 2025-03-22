John Calipari, Rick Pitino Seemed to Have Heated Moment During Arkansas's Win Over St. John's
John Calipari and Rick Pitino squared off again Saturday in the men's NCAA tournament, and it was another good showdown between the two legendary coaches with Calipari's Arkansas team sending Pitino's No. 2 seed St. John's squad home with a 75-66 victory in Providence.
Calipari and Pitino are no strangers to getting big wins in the month of March. They have also not been afraid to show their emotions on the sideline.
The two seemed to have a heated moment on Saturday after a foul call went against Arkansas. Pitino was seen talking to a ref and Calipari had some issues with that, as he made his way toward Pitino before being held back by one of his players.
Here's how that played out:
Calipari now has wins over Kansas coach Bill Self and Pitino in this year's tournament. Next up for Arkansas will be the winner of Drake-Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.