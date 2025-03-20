John Calipari Comically Roasted Arkansas Reporter Who Got a New Haircut
John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to take the floor on Thursday for their first game of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Calipari seemed at ease during his first-round practice session press conference at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence on Wednesday, and even took a moment to ask a reporter about their new haircut before proceeding to hilariously roast them.
Calipari asked Razorbacks reporter Anthony Kristensen of WholeHogSports if he'd gotten a new haircut. Kristensen confirmed that he had, before asking Calipari if the haircut looked good.
"No, but go ahead," Calipari responded before taking a question from Kristensen.
Even with the biggest game of his Arkansas coaching career looming, Calipari couldn't help but take a friendly jab at the team reporter.
Tip-off for Thursday's game is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, at which point Calipari will look to secure his first NCAA tournament win as the head coach of the Razorbacks.