Johni Broome Exits Auburn's Elite Eight Game With Painful-Looking Injury

Ryan Phillips

Auburn's Johni Broome after suffering an injury against Michigan State in the Elite Eight.
Auburn's Johni Broome after suffering an injury against Michigan State in the Elite Eight. / Via CBS
Auburn star Johni Broome had to leave his team's Elite Eight matchup against Michigan State after suffering an ugly fall midway through the second half.

Broome appeared to hurt his elbow and ankle while attempting to block a shot by Spartans guard Frankie Fidler.

He was down on the court for a bit before walking off the floor gingerly to go back into the locker room.

When he left the game, Broom had 22 points, 12 rebounds two assists, one steal and a block. He had been Auburn's best player all game.

UPDATE: Broome eventually returned to the game a few minutes later.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

