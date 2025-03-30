Johni Broome Exits Auburn's Elite Eight Game With Painful-Looking Injury
Auburn star Johni Broome had to leave his team's Elite Eight matchup against Michigan State after suffering an ugly fall midway through the second half.
Broome appeared to hurt his elbow and ankle while attempting to block a shot by Spartans guard Frankie Fidler.
He was down on the court for a bit before walking off the floor gingerly to go back into the locker room.
When he left the game, Broom had 22 points, 12 rebounds two assists, one steal and a block. He had been Auburn's best player all game.
UPDATE: Broome eventually returned to the game a few minutes later.
