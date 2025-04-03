Johni Broome Makes Clear Statement on Injury Status for Auburn's Final Four Game
Auburn's Johni Broome all but officially confirmed his status for Saturday's Final Four game against the Florida Gators while speaking to college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman before the Tigers' practice session on Thursday.
"I’ll be ready to go for Saturday," Broome told Goodman.
Broome hyperextended his right elbow after he attempted to block a shot and landed awkwardly during the second half of the Tigers' Elite Eight win over Michigan State this past Sunday. The senior big man exited the game but later returned, giving Auburn an emotional lift as it held onto its lead to secure a spot in the Final Four.
In a postgame interview, Broome told CBS's Tracy Wolfson that he'd be able to play in the Final Four, with coach Bruce Pearl echoing that sentiment on Monday. And while an aching Broome has missed the last few practices since suffering the injury, the expectation has been that he'll be suited up and ready to go when the Tigers take the court against the Gators.
Broome, a Wooden All-American, was one of the best players in the nation this season, and has dominated in tournament play. He has racked up a double-double in three of Auburn's four March Madness victories.
Auburn and Florida will tip off on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tx.