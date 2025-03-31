SI

Auburn's Bruce Pearl Gives Injury Update on Star Johni Broome Ahead of Final Four

Broome injured his elbow in Sunday's win over Michigan State.

Mike McDaniel

Auburn Tigers star forward Johni Broome injured his elbow in Sunday's Elite Eight win over Michigan State.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl expects star forward Johni Broome to play in Saturday's Final Four contest against the Florida Gators after suffering a hyperextended elbow in the Elite Eight victory over Michigan State.

"He's sore," Pearl told Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68. "We didn't practice today, and we'll practice tomorrow but Johni won't practice. He's sore, but I fully expect him to play on Saturday."

Broome, who was in a considerable amount of pain, left the game and was evaluated in the locker room. He returned to the contest to help the Tigers seal up the win.

The Auburn star finished with a game-high 25 points to go along with 14 rebounds in the 70–64 win.

