SI

JT Toppin, Star of Texas Tech Elite Eight Run, Makes Decision on 2026 Return

The transfer from New Mexico raised his game as a sophomore.

Patrick Andres

JT Toppin controls the ball against Drake.
JT Toppin controls the ball against Drake. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a season to remember in 2025, Texas Tech forward JT Toppin is coming back for more.

Toppin will return for his junior season in 2026, he announced on Instagram Wednesday morning. The Dallas native posted a picture of himself patrolling the court during the NCAA tournament with the text "I'M BACK."

The 19-year-old concocted a breakout season in his first year with the Red Raiders, averaging 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Those numbers improved upon his freshman year statistics with New Mexico, which saw him lead the Mountain West in rebounds per game.

In his final three games of the season against Drake, Arkansas and Florida, Toppin averaged a sterling 21.7 points per game.

Texas Tech enjoyed a spectacular second season under coach Grant McCasland, who steered the Red Raiders to their third Elite Eight (all in the last eight years). The team's .757 winning percentage was its highest since 2019, when Texas Tech advanced to the national championship.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball