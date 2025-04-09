JT Toppin, Star of Texas Tech Elite Eight Run, Makes Decision on 2026 Return
After a season to remember in 2025, Texas Tech forward JT Toppin is coming back for more.
Toppin will return for his junior season in 2026, he announced on Instagram Wednesday morning. The Dallas native posted a picture of himself patrolling the court during the NCAA tournament with the text "I'M BACK."
The 19-year-old concocted a breakout season in his first year with the Red Raiders, averaging 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Those numbers improved upon his freshman year statistics with New Mexico, which saw him lead the Mountain West in rebounds per game.
In his final three games of the season against Drake, Arkansas and Florida, Toppin averaged a sterling 21.7 points per game.
Texas Tech enjoyed a spectacular second season under coach Grant McCasland, who steered the Red Raiders to their third Elite Eight (all in the last eight years). The team's .757 winning percentage was its highest since 2019, when Texas Tech advanced to the national championship.