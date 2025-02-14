JuJu Watkins Played One of the Best College Basketball Games Ever vs. No. 1 UCLA
JuJu Watkins had a performance for the ages on Thursday night as No. 6 USC took down No. 1 UCLA 71-60. Watkins was electric from start to finish, putting up a stat line of 35 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, five assists and one steal. She played 39 of 40 minutes as the Trojans took down their previously undefeated rivals.
Those numbers are historic. She's the first person to have 35 points, 5 blocks and 5 assists in a game in 20 years. And she's the first person this century to do that with 10 rebounds. Including men's college basketball and the NBA. Basically, this was a once-in-a-lifetime performance.
Not only were the numbers great, but she passed the eye test as well. True hoopers will appreciate the wide array of shots she knocked down, or the way she kept her dribble like a Harlem Globetrotter when she got knocked down at the 0:37 mark in the video below.
Watkins finished 12-of-26 from the floor and made six of nine three-point attempts. She also went 8-for-10 from the free throw line.
Unfortunately for UCLA and the rest of the Big Ten, Watkins still has to stick around for two more years.