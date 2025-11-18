SI

Kansas Gets Negative Darryn Peterson Update Ahead of Showdown With Duke

The Jayhawks will have their hands full Tuesday.

Patrick Andres

A hamstring injury has limited Darryn Peterson in the early season.
A hamstring injury has limited Darryn Peterson in the early season. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas is looking to score an early signature win Tuesday against Duke in New York—but it'll reportedly have to battle the Blue Devils without one of college basketball's most promising freshmen.

Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson is out for the Champions Classic, according to a Tuesday morning report from Jeff Goodman of Field of 68.

Peterson has been repeatedly bothered by a hamstring strain to start his college career. After starting and playing well against Green Bay and North Carolina, he missed games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Tuesday and Princeton on Saturday.

Losing 87–74 on the road to the Tar Heels dropped Kansas to No. 24 in the AP Poll this week, putting the Jayhawks in danger of falling out. Kansas, a program that does not leave the Top 25 often, did not appear in the poll after mid-February last year en route to a 21-13 record.

After taking on forward Cameron Boozer and Duke, Kansas is scheduled to play Notre Dame and Syracuse in a pair of games in Nevada the week of Thanksgiving.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball