Kansas Basketball Star Hunter Dickinson Heard Your Jokes About Needing a Real Job
Hunter Dickinson had a long and prosperous college basketball career.
After establishing himself as one of the best big men in the country in three seasons at Michigan, Dickinson made the jump to the Kansas Jayhawks to chase basketball glory.
While the Jayhawks didn’t hit the high highs that Dickinson had hoped for, he still put up big numbers and was a problem that every and any opposing defense needed a dedicated plan to stop.
But after five seasons and 161 games played, Dickinson’s college career is now over. Fans have joked for some time that it was time for Dickinson to get a real job, as he played his last collegiate season at 24 years old.
He’s far from the only Van Wilder in the college sports—collegiate football has some wild ones—but Dickinson was a stalwart of March Madness for so long that by last season people were wondering when, if ever, he was planning to graduate.
Dickinson got the last laugh though, appearing in a new ad for LinkedIn that jokes a bit about his upcoming career pivot.
“One minute, you’re getting college scholarship offers from coaches and doing brand deals for skincare products, then it’s crickets,” Dickinson said, before pitching the job search web site.
Fans seemed to get a kick out of Dickinson’s new gig.
The NBA draft is in June, and while Dickinson is far from a sure thing to get drafted, he could land somewhere in the NBA as a second-round pick or as an undrafted free agent. He could also potentially pursue a career playing overseas if he wants to continue his professional basketball playing career.
Regardless of what he chooses to do next, it looks as though Dickinson is #opentowork.