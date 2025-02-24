Kansas Ends 80-Week AP Poll Streak After Multiple Upsets
Kansas men's basketball ended their 80-week streak of inclusion in the AP Top 25, which was the second longest active streak in NCAA men's college basketball, this week as the Jayhawks went unranked following multiple upsets.
The Jayhawks were ranked No. 1 in the preseason before the 2024–25 season, so their season has been quite a shock. Kansas has been ranked in the Top 25 poll every week since Feb. 8, 2021. The Jayhawks did receive 25 votes.
Kansas lost to both Utah and BYU in just a few days, which led to them dropping out of the AP poll. The Jayhawks' 91–57 loss to the Cougars was tied for their worst loss in the Bill Self era. BYU jumped into the AP poll at No. 25 thanks to the win.
After the two consecutive upsets, Kansas did charge back and win 96–64 over Oklahoma State on Saturday. This week, the Jayhawks will face unranked Colorado on Monday and No. 10 Texas Tech on Saturday. Their final two contests of the regular season will be against No. 4 Houston, who they already lost to this season, and No. 22 Arizona.
It'll be a tough end to an already rough season for the Jayhawks before the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. Kansas hasn't been seeded worse than a No. 4 in the NCAA tournament since 2000, so it'll be interesting to see where they sit this year.