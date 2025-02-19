No. 23 Kansas Suffers Worst Defeat of Bill Self Era to Unranked BYU
Bill Self has been coaching the Kansas Jayhawks since 2003, but the team tied their worst loss ever under the legendary coach on Tuesday night when BYU crushed No. 23 Kansas 91-57 in Provo, Utah.
The Jayhawks never led during the contest, with the Cougars taking an early 15-point lead within seven minutes. Kansas was down by 20 points at halftime, and it never really got closer.
In addition to tying the largest loss of the Self era—matching a 2021 loss to No. 23 USC—it was also the largest loss the Jayhawks had ever suffered to an unranked team under Self.
Kansas has now lost two big games in a row after falling 74-67 to Utah on Saturday. Kansas dropped six spots in the AP Poll this week after the loss to the Utes to No. 23 in the rankings. It's likely the Jayhawks will fall out of the AP Poll in Week 16, which would be the first time they were outside the top 25 since 2009.
The NCAA tournament is of course on Kansas's mind right now as March Madness is about a month away. The Jayhawks' 17-8 record makes their chances of securing a top seed in the tournament pretty low. Kansas hasn't been placed worse than a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament since 2000, according to Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney.
Simply put, Tuesday night was a tough one for the Jayhawks.
What a rough streak for the Jayhawks. We'll see if they can bounce back on Saturday when playing Oklahoma State.