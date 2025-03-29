Kansas's Flory Bidunga, Prize Recruit in Class of 2024, Enters Transfer Portal
Kansas is picking up the pieces from a down year—and it appears it will have to do so without one of its top prospects.
Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga is entering the transfer portal, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Joe Tipton of On3. Bidunga, 19, averaged 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 2025.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo native entered Kansas as one of the most highly touted recruits of the 2024 cycle. He was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball after the '24 season, during which he played for Kokomo High School.
Bidunga's highest point total of his freshman season came Jan. 25, when he scored 19 in a double-overtime loss to Houston.
The Jayhawks were a No. 7 seed in this year's NCAA men's tournament—their lowest seed since 2000. They lost to coach John Calipari's Arkansas team in the first round, marking their earliest exit since 2006.