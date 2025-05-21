SI

Kansas Hires Former Program Star and Ex-NBA Coach As Assistant

Bill Self's program has added an intriguing new staffer.

Patrick Andres

Jacque Vaughn watches a game against the Lakers in 2024.
Jacque Vaughn watches a game against the Lakers in 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Three decades ago, Jacque Vaughn took the basketball world by storm during a prolific career with Kansas. Now, he's reportedly headed back to where it all began.

The Jayhawks are hiring Vaughn as an assistant coach on Bill Self's staff, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Vaughn, 50, most recently served as coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2023 to '24.

As a player, Vaughn raked in awards with Kansas—making two All-America teams and three All-Conference teams. His 642 assists in the conference ranked fifth in Big Eight history—a remarkable feat as he spent only three years in the league.

That reputation as a distributor followed Vaughn into the NBA, where he played 12 years for five teams—most notably the Utah Jazz in the twilight of their glory years. Turning to coaching, he led the Orlando Magic and Nets for parts of three years apiece.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 21–13 season, their worst by winning percentage since 1989.

