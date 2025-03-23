SI

Kelvin Sampson Consoles Emotional Gonzaga Player After Houston's Tight Win

This is what it's all about.

Tom Dierberger

Kelvin Sampson gives Gonzaga redshirt senior Khalif Battle a hug after Houston's 81–76 win.
Kelvin Sampson gives Gonzaga redshirt senior Khalif Battle a hug after Houston's 81–76 win. / CBS
In this story:

Houston head men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson kept the bigger picture in mind Saturday night after his No. 1 seed Cougars survived a tight matchup against No. 8 seed Gonzaga, winning 81–76.

With 14.2 seconds left, the Bulldogs—who had chipped away at Houston's lead for the entire second half—were within three points. And redshirt senior Khalif Battle had a chance to tie the game.

Battle took a handoff pass from teammate Graham Ike and looked to be eyeing a game-tying three-point attempt before losing control of the basketball. When he regained his footing, Battle was surrounded by three Houston defenders, chucked up a prayer and was blocked. Game over.

Following the game, Battle—a redshirt senior likely playing in his last collegiate game—was emotional on the court. Sampson went over to him after the final buzzer and gave him a big hug.

Sampson had nothing but great things to say about Gonzaga after his team punched a ticket to the Sweet 16.

"Let's stop and congratulate Mark Few and Gonzaga," Sampson said on the broadcast. "For what they've accomplished, and they've been such a shining light for basketball programs and basketball coaches for a long, long time. There's nobody I respect more than Mark Few, and there's not a basketball program I respect more than Gonzaga.

"We beat a hell of a program tonight. That makes it even more significant."

Sampson has been complimentary of the Bulldogs all week long, even defending the university when a reporter mispronounced "Gonzaga" during a press conference on Friday.

While Gonzaga will head home, Houston will travel to the Sweet 16 where a matchup against No. 4 Purdue awaits.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Basketball