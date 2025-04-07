Kelvin Sampson Has High Praise for Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. Before Title Game
Ahead of Monday night's national title game, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson offered some major praise to one of the players his team will be hoping to shut down.
During a pregame interview, sitting next to Florida Gators coach Todd Golden, Sampson addressed the recent performances of Walter Clayton Jr., who has dominated throughout the tournament and helped land Florida in the national championship game.
Sampson made clear he's not underestimating Clayton ahead of Monday's tilt, going as far as to call him one of college basketball's biggest stars and comparing his talent level to that of Duke's Cooper Flagg.
"Walter Clayton Jr., I met him for the first time outside of here in one of these hallways the other day. If Cooper Flagg is the best player in the country, then this kid is right there with him. He is the ultimate winner. You have to have kids like him to get here," said Sampson, via CBS Sports.
During the NCAA tournament, Clayton has hit big shot after big shot. He's averaging 24.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting at a sensational 48.7% clip from three-point range, making 3.8 threes per contest. Slowing him down will be crucial if Houston hopes to take down the Gators, and Sampson made clear just how impressed he is with the senior guard.
Tip-off for Monday's game is set for 8:50 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.