KenPom Stats Suggest 2025 Final Four Could Be Historically Competitive
The 2025 Final Four is set and it is all chalk. It is the first time since 2008 that all four No. 1 seeds advanced to the final weekend of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and it figures to make for some incredible games.
The thing is, these aren't just great teams this year. Not only are these the four best KenPom teams in the nation this season, but they're four of the 10 best KenPom teams ever... dating back to the the 1996–97 season. Basically, by the numbers, these are four of the most impressive teams of the last three decades.
Interestingly enough, this year's Duke team is ranked second all-time and the university owns the three top spots. The '98–99 Duke team with the best rating ever lost to UConn in the national championship game, but the '00–01 Duke team led by Jay Williams and Shane Battier won the title.
The '23–24 UConn Huskies and the '07–08 Kansas Jayhawks also both won titles.
The '14–15 Kentucky team lost to Wisconsin in the Final Four and the '20–21 Gonzaga team lost their first and only game of the season in the national championship game which means that no matter what happens in the Final Four, by the time the season ends more than half of the current top 10 KenPom teams of all-time will have failed to win a championship.
At least until the numbers are updated. Isn't math fun?