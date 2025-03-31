SI

KenPom Stats Suggest 2025 Final Four Could Be Historically Competitive

Stephen Douglas

Florida and Auburn met back in February with the Gators winning 90-81.
Florida and Auburn met back in February with the Gators winning 90-81. / John Reed-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 Final Four is set and it is all chalk. It is the first time since 2008 that all four No. 1 seeds advanced to the final weekend of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and it figures to make for some incredible games.

The thing is, these aren't just great teams this year. Not only are these the four best KenPom teams in the nation this season, but they're four of the 10 best KenPom teams ever... dating back to the the 1996–97 season. Basically, by the numbers, these are four of the most impressive teams of the last three decades.

Interestingly enough, this year's Duke team is ranked second all-time and the university owns the three top spots. The '98–99 Duke team with the best rating ever lost to UConn in the national championship game, but the '00–01 Duke team led by Jay Williams and Shane Battier won the title.

The '23–24 UConn Huskies and the '07–08 Kansas Jayhawks also both won titles.

The '14–15 Kentucky team lost to Wisconsin in the Final Four and the '20–21 Gonzaga team lost their first and only game of the season in the national championship game which means that no matter what happens in the Final Four, by the time the season ends more than half of the current top 10 KenPom teams of all-time will have failed to win a championship.

At least until the numbers are updated. Isn't math fun?

More March Madness on Sports Illustrated

manual

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/College Basketball