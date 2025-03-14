SI

Kentucky's Collin Chandler Sustained Gruesome Cut Near Eye vs. Oklahoma

It was a bloody scene in Nashville on Thursday night.

Liam McKeone

Collin Chandler was bleeding profusely in the first half of Kentucky-Oklahoma
Thursday night brought the second round of the 2025 SEC tournament and a matchup between Kentucky and Oklahoma. It didn't take long for things to get physical—or bloody.

Five minutes into the first half of play, freshman Kentucky guard Collin Chandler took a shot to the face and ended up bleeding profusely from a gruesome wound near his eye. Play continued after he began to bleed, which made for quite a sight.

Chandler checked out of the game quickly and headed back to the locker room to get stitched up. He returned to the bench shortly thereafter.

Chandler has had a quiet freshman year, averaging 2.3 points in 9.2 minutes per game. But he'll be remembered by Kentucky fans for a long time for the above Tyler Ulis impression, if anything.

The Wildcats entered halftime up 40–38 on the Sooners, with Chandler going scoreless on four field goal attempts.

