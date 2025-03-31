Kentucky Guard Enters Transfer Portal Following Sweet 16 Loss to Tennessee
Kerr Kriisa will head to his fourth college stop since 2020.
Coming off a 78-65 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, the Kentucky Wildcats are losing one of their own.
According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, guard Kerr Kriisa has entered the transfer portal. The 24-year-old played just nine games for Kentucky in 2024-25 before a foot injury ended his season. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 assists in 17.3 minutes per game.
Upon landing elsewhere, Kriisa will enter his fourth collegiate program since 2020. The Estonia native began at Arizona in 2020 before transferring to West Virginia in '23—where he averaged a career-high 11 points per game—and Kentucky in '24.
