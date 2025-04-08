Kentucky Lands Elite Transfer From Arizona State After All-Big 12 Freshman Season
Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance will land at Kentucky next season, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on Tuesday.
Quaintance originally committed to Kentucky ahead of the 2024–25 season, but backed out after coach John Calipari headed to Arkansas. After one year with the Sun Devils, Quaintance decided to become a Wildcat once and for all. He will instead play under Mark Pope's leadership at Kentucky.
The 6' 10" freshman averaged 9.4 points 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks a game. He was named Big 12 All-Freshman and to the All-Defensive teams, becoming just the fifth player in conference history to achieve these honors.
The star forward's freshman season was cut short, though, after he tore his ACL during a game vs. Kansas State on Feb. 23. Quaintance underwent surgery on March 19, and his father Haminn Quaintance told ESPN that doctors predict that he will have a six-month recovery in terms of being cleared for contact, meaning he could be ready by early November.
Quaintance entered college at age 16 after graduating a year early from high school. Because of his young age, he isn't eligible for the 2025 NBA draft as a player needs to be turning 19 in the same calendar year. He is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA draft, though.