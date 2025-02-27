Someone Threw a Beer Can at Kentucky Players After Last-Second Win vs. Oklahoma
Kentucky beat Oklahoma in Norman on Wednesday night, 83-82. Jalen Moore gave the Sooners a one-point lead with 20-seconds remaining and then Otega Oweh scored the game-winner with six seconds left on the clock. After an unsuccessful final shot by Oklahoma there was a replay review as the Kentucky players celebrated.
By the time the review was over tensions were high enough that the handshake line had to be scrapped and players from both teams were pulled away. There might have been some taunting by Kentucky players directed at a hostile crowd.
As the Wildcats walked to the tunnel there was some more talk and that's when a beer can flew past a player's head.
This should be considered just as concerning as court-storming, which most certainly would have happened if the Sooners had taken down their ranked SEC rivals.