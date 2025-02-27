SI

Someone Threw a Beer Can at Kentucky Players After Last-Second Win vs. Oklahoma

Stephen Douglas

A beer can flies past the head of Kentucky’s Barndon Garrison.
A beer can flies past the head of Kentucky’s Barndon Garrison. / @AdamStrattonKS
In this story:

Kentucky beat Oklahoma in Norman on Wednesday night, 83-82. Jalen Moore gave the Sooners a one-point lead with 20-seconds remaining and then Otega Oweh scored the game-winner with six seconds left on the clock. After an unsuccessful final shot by Oklahoma there was a replay review as the Kentucky players celebrated.

By the time the review was over tensions were high enough that the handshake line had to be scrapped and players from both teams were pulled away. There might have been some taunting by Kentucky players directed at a hostile crowd.

As the Wildcats walked to the tunnel there was some more talk and that's when a beer can flew past a player's head.

This should be considered just as concerning as court-storming, which most certainly would have happened if the Sooners had taken down their ranked SEC rivals.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/College Basketball