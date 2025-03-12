Kim English Bluntly Calls Out Providence's 'Embarrassing' Season After Tournament Loss
Providence men's basketball coach Kim English did not mince words when reflecting on the Friars' 2024-25 season on Wednesday.
Providence lost 75-69 to Butler during their opening game at the Big East Tournament. The Friars' season is now over because of the loss. They finished 12-20, which is just the second time in program history they’ve had 20 losses in a season, having previously dropped 20 games during the 1984-85 season.
English was clearly not impressed with his team or his performance as a coach after their final game, as he made clear during his opening line at the post-game press conference.
"Disappointing outcome, played true to the pitiful, embarrassing season we've had," English said. "That falls on me. The work to correct it begins. And, we will."
English will likely be on the coaching hot seat this offseason because of the Friars' record. This season was his second year coaching Providence after he spent two seasons coaching George Mason. He just signed a six-year contract extension last April.