Kim Mulkey Left Dumbfounded by Depth of Talent on South Carolina’s Roster
College basketball fans got a potential preview of March Madness drama last night when Dawn Staley and No. 2 South Carolina hosted Kim Mulkey and No. 5 LSU.
The two powerhouse programs battled fiercely through the first half, but the Gamecocks were ultimately able to seal the victory, 66–56.
After the game, Mulkey called South Carolina the best team in the country, and expressed her awe at the depth of Staley’s roster.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever coached against a team that has 10 McDonald’s All-Americans on the roster,” Mulkey said, followed by a noise that is difficult to describe—let’s call it a pained guffaw.
“How do you even keep 10 on a roster? That’s what we faced today, and what a challenge it was. It was an enjoyable game to coach in. It was good for women’s basketball and man was it good for the SEC.”
Indeed, 10 of the 13 players on South Carolina’s roster were named to the McDonald’s All-America Team in high school—giving the Gamecocks depth across positions unlike any team in the country.
For the sake of comparison, Mulkey’s Tigers currently have three McDonald’s All-Americans on the roster.
The fact that Staley is able to recruit, retain, and build up such a strong group is a credit to the program South Carolina has put together, and is the reason why she just landed a record-breaking contract extension.
Ultimately, Mulkey had it right—Friday night was a great day for basketball. A rematch in March could be absolute box office.