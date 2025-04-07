Kim Mulkey Seemed to Be Fired Up About LSU Landing Notre Dame Transfer Kate Koval
The LSU Tigers have landed Notre Dame transfer center Kate Koval, she confirmed on Monday.
Koval played one year for the Fighting Irish after she committed there as a five-star recruit. She was listed as the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2024 class. During her one season with Notre Dame, Koval averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey couldn't hold back her excitement about landing Koval as it only took her nine minutes after Koval's post on social media to drop a reaction post of her own on X (formerly known as Twitter). Mulkey posted a gif of her dancing with her former Tigers players, including Angel Reese. It's safe to say the coach is fired up about having Koval join the team.
Koval was one of four Notre Dame star players to enter the transfer portal after the team's Sweet 16 loss to TCU on March 29. Guard Olivia Miles, center Kylee Watson and guard Emma Risch are also looking for new teams this offseason. Miles's decision was the biggest shocker as the guard was expected to enter the WNBA draft and was in contention to be drafted as high as No. 2. Instead, she chose to use her last year of eligibility to play elsewhere.
LSU lost their center Sa’Myah Smith to the transfer portal this offseason, so Koval will likely fill in at her position. Smith averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in 27 starts and 36 appearances during this past season.