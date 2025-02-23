SI

Kim Mulkey's Hilarious Facial Expression in LSU-Kentucky Game Led To Lots of Jokes

Another classic Mulkey moment for the books.

Brigid Kennedy

Louisiana State Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey on Feb 16, 2025.
Louisiana State Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey on Feb 16, 2025. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
If there is one thing LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey is going to do—besides coach her team to victory, of course—it's give us some instantly memeable content.

In this case, we have an expertly-timed camera pan during Sunday afternoon's LSU-Kentucky game to thank for the Mulkey meme du jour. After a bucket from Kentucky's Clara Silver extended the Wildcats' lead, the broadcast wisely cut to Mulkey, who was standing on the sidelines with a comically serious expression, very likely mourning her team's current position. The announcers described the look as "disturbed and frustrated."

Despite a 12-point deficit at the half, the Tigers still rallied to win 65–58. But of course, Mulkey's hilarious facials have become the focus of the conversation.

Check out the online reaction below:

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

