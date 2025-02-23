Kim Mulkey's Hilarious Facial Expression in LSU-Kentucky Game Led To Lots of Jokes
If there is one thing LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey is going to do—besides coach her team to victory, of course—it's give us some instantly memeable content.
In this case, we have an expertly-timed camera pan during Sunday afternoon's LSU-Kentucky game to thank for the Mulkey meme du jour. After a bucket from Kentucky's Clara Silver extended the Wildcats' lead, the broadcast wisely cut to Mulkey, who was standing on the sidelines with a comically serious expression, very likely mourning her team's current position. The announcers described the look as "disturbed and frustrated."
Despite a 12-point deficit at the half, the Tigers still rallied to win 65–58. But of course, Mulkey's hilarious facials have become the focus of the conversation.
Check out the online reaction below: