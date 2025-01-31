Kim Mulkey Slapped a Clipboard Out of Assistant Coach Seimone Augustus's Hands
The LSU Tigers beat the Oklahoma Sooners in a high-scoring affair on Thursday. Sophomore Mikaylah Williams poured in a season-high 37 points and Flau'Jae Johnson scored 25 as the Tigers improved to 22-1 on the season.
While LSU continues to win at an impressive clip, coach Kim Mulkey remains mostly unhappy on the sideline. Midway through the third quarter, Aalyah Del Rosario was called for flopping and Mulkey was immediately agitated. The official's explanation did little to calm the coach, who then smashed the clipboard out of the hands of assistant coach Seimone Augustus.
Augustus, who played at LSU in the early 2000s, just joined Mulkey's staff this season. You have to wonder what was running through her mind as she looked down at her empty hands in that moment. Augustus was a two-time Naismith Player of the Year at LSU, and her number was retired by the Tigers, but Mulkey doesn't care what your résumé is when she's upset.
Anyway, here's the first mash-up of the latest Mulkey moment featuring The Lonely Island: