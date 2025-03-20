Louisville-Creighton Game Delayed After Fan Throws Bottle on Court Following Technical Foul
One Louisville fan was not happy with the officiating during the opening round of the NCAA tournament and did something completely unacceptable.
After Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey was hit with a technical foul late in the second half against Creighton, a fan threw a water bottle onto the court.
The action was likely a protest against the officials, who Kelsey had been raging at for most of the game.
It was an awful time for Louisville's head coach to get hit with a technical, as his team was only down 12 with 4:41 remaining. Creighton's Steven Ashworth made both of the free throws and then Jamiya Neal hit a jumper on the ensuing possession to extend the Bluejays' lead to 77-61.
Here's video of Kelsey earning that technical foul:
Hopefully whoever threw the bottle was quickly ejected from the arena.