Loyola Chicago Adorably Apologizes for Leaving Sister Jean Hanging With Fist Bumps After Win
The Loyola Chicago men's basketball team paid their penance Thursday for leaving Sister Jean out in the cold after a win.
Following the Ramblers' 76–54 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, a few Loyola Chicago players didn't see the 104-year-old nun giving out fist bumps on their way to the locker room.
Sister Jean was left hanging. Who hasn't been there before?
Well, Sister Jean got her revenge at the Ramblers' next practice.
In a clever video posted to Loyola Chicago's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Sister Jean was shown holding a whistle while Ramblers players ran sprints up and down the floor. Each player made sure to give her a fist bump and a hug after running the drill.
Loyola Chicago is off to a perfect 7–0 start this season, boasting five double-digit wins and two tight victories over Princeton and Southern Utah. The Ramblers return to the floor Saturday to host the South Florida Bulls at Joseph J. Gentile Arena.
If they pull off another win, you can bet those Ramblers will be ready to give Sister Jean some love after the game.